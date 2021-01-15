Welcome new Ozarks Today anchor Jackie Garrity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jackie Garrity is thrilled to join KY3 as co-anchor of Ozarks Today.

Jackie will join Chad Plein as anchors of Ozarks Today beginning January 18.

Jackie comes to Springfield from Eugene, Ore. where she was the main evening anchor of KVAL-TV for the past four years. She started her career in Portland, Ore. as an intern with KOIN-TV, followed by her first stop in Medford, Ore. where she was the morning anchor at KTVL.

As a mother, Jackie has a deep passion for protecting children. At KVAL, she created the series “Finding Families” which highlighted the massive shortage of foster families in the Oregon Department of Human Services system. She is also a true crime fanatic and created the series “Taking Another Look,” which highlighted cold cases in western Oregon. She plans to bring her same commitment to community here to southwest Missouri.

She can’t wait to meet KY3′s loyal viewers and hear about the issues that matter to them. Jackie brings with her, Tim, her husband, a retired police officer. Her daughter, seven-year-old Gemma, and toddler twins Jackson and Jude. If she looks tired, it’s not the early morning shift, it’s chasing her twins that’s leaving her exhausted.

Jackie is ready to trade the Cascade Mountains for the Ozark Mountains and explore this beautiful part of the country. If you have any suggestions as to what she and her family should do first, shoot her an email.

