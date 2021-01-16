Alabama man identified as person of interest in Sarcoxie murder investigation

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - An Alabama man has been identified as a person of interest in a Sarcoxie, Missouri, murder investigation.

Authorities are looking for Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama.

Investigators have identified Becci Sanders, 46, as the victim and say her car was stolen. Jasper County authorities say the suspect may be driving a 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with the Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1, 2021. On that date it was reported that Stevens and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33.

Authorities say they were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go, where he reportedly ran off into the woods. The whereabouts of Stevens are unknown at this time.

Stevens has an active warrant for felony theft and he is being sought at this time. The sheriff’s office says he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.

This Missouri Highway Patrol, Sarcoxie Police Department and various out-of-state agencies are helping with the investigation.

