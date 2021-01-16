Advertisement

Alabama man identified as person of interest in Sarcoxie murder investigation

Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman Alabama, has been identified as a person of interest in a...
Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman Alabama, has been identified as a person of interest in a Sarcoxie murder investigation.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - An Alabama man has been identified as a person of interest in a Sarcoxie, Missouri, murder investigation.

Authorities are looking for Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama.

Investigators have identified Becci Sanders, 46, as the victim and say her car was stolen. Jasper County authorities say the suspect may be driving a 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with the Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1, 2021. On that date it was reported that Stevens and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33.

Authorities say they were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go, where he reportedly ran off into the woods. The whereabouts of Stevens are unknown at this time.

Stevens has an active warrant for felony theft and he is being sought at this time. The sheriff’s office says he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.

This Missouri Highway Patrol, Sarcoxie Police Department and various out-of-state agencies are helping with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Cold today, winds won't be as strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads may still be slick today, cold this weekend
Police investigate possible shooting in north Springfield.
Police say dispute between 2 neighbors leads to shooting in north Springfield
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Ozarks Today announces anchor changes.
Ozarks Today welcomes new anchor team as Maria Neider and Paul Alder shift to evenings

Latest News

The Nixa community mourns the loss of former city council member Steve Tallaksen.
Nixa mourns loss of former city council member, known as community’s Santa Claus
Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri hosts its first rabies and vaccination clinic of 2021
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second...
Chiefs aim for quicker starts as they begin title defense
Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri hosts Rabies & Vaccination Low-Cost Clinic
Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri hosts Rabies & Vaccination Low-Cost Clinic