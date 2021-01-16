Advertisement

Arkansas governor to get coronavirus vaccine next week

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state about the coronavirus.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state about the coronavirus.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will get the coronavirus vaccine next week, his office said Friday, as the state’s virus cases rose by more than 3,100.

Hutchinson’s office said he planned to his first dose Monday afternoon at the state Department of Health. The state on Friday said 124,156 of the 324,400 vaccine doses it has received have been given.

Hutchinson, 70, will be eligible for the vaccine because of his age. The state earlier this week said the vaccine would be available to teachers and people at least 70 years old starting Monday. The governor had previously said he was committed to getting the vaccine but didn’t want to jump ahead of health care workers who were the priority under the state’s distribution plan.

The state’s virus cases rose on Friday by 3,124 to 267,63 and its COVID-19 deaths increased by 35 to 4,263. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, which had dropped a day earlier, increased by 19 to 1,314.

