Cardinals, Flaherty swap arbitration figures; Keller, Mondesi to avoid arbitration with Royals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals and ace Jack Flaherty have not agreed to terms on a 2021 contract and they swapped figures for salary arbitration Friday.

The 25-year-old Flaherty asked for $3.9 million and the team offered $3 million. The sides can come to an agreement until an arbitrator hears their case and makes a decision next month. If left to the arbitrator, the ruling will go entirely to one side or the other — no settling in the middle.

After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, Flaherty went 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA over nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He made one postseason start, pitching one-run ball over six innings in a 4-0 loss to San Diego in the deciding Game 3 of their first-round series.

Flaherty was set to make $604,000 last year and ended up with $223,889 in prorated pay.

This is Flaherty’s first season eligible for arbitration, and he’s not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Brad Keller and infielder Adalberto Mondesi and have no further players eligible for salary arbitration.

Keller’s deal is for $3.35 million and Mondesi’s is for $2,525,000.

Keller missed the first part of last season after contracting COVID-19 but returned to go 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander, who made $227,037 last year as a prorated portion of his $613,000 salary, was in his first year of arbitration. Keller is expected to join left-hander Danny Duffy in providing some experience for an otherwise young but talented starting rotation.

Mondesi has emerged as one of the cornerstones of the rebuilding Royals’ lineup over the past few seasons, playing elite defense at shortstop while batting .256 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 59 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He also led the American League with 24 stolen bases. Mondesi made $223,889 last season, the prorated portion of his $604,500 contract.

