Advertisement

Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house...
This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house fire in Perinton, NY, outside Rochester, NY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn't clear whether all of them would survive.(Paige Engard/Courtesy Lollypop Farm via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 100 cats have survived a house fire in a town outside Rochester, New York, according to an animal protection group.

The Lollypop Farm shelter had been told as many as 70 cats lived in the Perinton home when it caught fire.

But its workers had rescued 97 cats as of late Thursday, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive.

The fire began about 1 a.m. Thursday and was confined to one room, according to the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.

Two adults were outside when firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, Bushnell’s Basin Assistant Fire Chief Mark Alberts said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Ends Tonight: Chilly Weekend
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

Missouri will not get as many COVID-19 vaccines as planned in upcoming weeks
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: TSA says some people could be barred from planes
This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas...
Arkansas man, photographed at Pelosi’s desk during riot, to be put under house arrest
Snow and wind on Friday
Wintry weather returns to the Ozarks, leading to traffic troubles