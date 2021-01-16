Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri hosts its first rabies and vaccination clinic of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society Of Southwest Missouri will be hosting its monthly Rabies & Vaccination Low-Cost Clinic on Saturday, January 16.

Karen Foutch, Development Director for the Humane Society, says the first clinic of the year is always important because so many people become new pet owners over the holidays. She emphasizes that new fur-parents can take advantage of the one-stop-shop and get their pets microchipped and vaccinated at a low-cost.

No appointments are needed for the Rabies & Vaccination clinic. Grab a number inside, wait in your car with your pets until it’s your turn, bring them inside, and the experts will take it from there.

As a safety precaution, Foutch said dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in a carrier when entering the building. There is also mandatory hand sanitizing at the front entrance and masks must be worn when inside.

Rabies & Vaccination is on Saturday, January 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Low-Cost Clinic Pricing:

Microchipped- $20

Individual Vaccines - $12 each

Dog Packages- $30

- Bordetella

- DHPP

- Rabies

Cat Packages- $20

-FVRCP

- Rabies

Call 417-833-2526 if you have any questions.

