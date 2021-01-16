Meat processing plant in Polk County, Mo. set to open soon

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) -

A new meat packaging plant is set to open in Pleasant Hope in February creating around 300 jobs.

“We are putting together a beef plant that will process specialty, niche programs cattle,” said plant manager Nick Paschkov with Missouri Prime Beef Packers.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers will have the capacity to process 500 head per day -- and will custom process cattle for a variety of programs. It will also be one of the two largest meat packing plants in the state.

“The plant was already here. It was a beautiful facility we just had to convert it from pork to beef. There’s a lot of cattle in Missouri,” said Co-owner of Missouri Prime Beef Packers, Derek Thompson.

The facility currently has 150 employees with the hopes of expanding to 300.

“The workforce and people prior before us said there’s a lot of hardworking people down here so we thought it was a perfect location,” said Thompson.

Governor Mike Parson and other Missouri city leaders were at the ribbon cutting on Friday and they’re thankful they chose southwest Missouri.

“When you talk about 100, 200 to 300 new jobs in Pleasant Hope, Missouri on the outskirts of Springfield that’s good news for all of us down here. That’s going to put a lot of people to work. That will reach out to a lot of other communities, help the economy. It’s just a win win,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Locally, the plant will give the community a greater economic impact.

“The housing industry gets impacted in a positive fashion. Hopefully there’s more spin off businesses will result. For a community the size of Pleasant Hope and the county of Polk it’s a big, big deal,” said Gail Noggle, Bolivar’s Economic Development Alliance Director.

Along with the 300 jobs from the meat processing plant, the Tracker Plant in Bolivar is expanding, adding 500 other new jobs for the area.

The plant is 100,000 square feet and they plan on putting in proper protocols for COVID-19 safety.

