Missouri will not get as many COVID-19 vaccines as planned in upcoming weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri is not getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected from Operation Warp Speed over the next few weeks.

State health leaders learned that Friday morning, just one day after announcing a new phase in Missouri’s vaccination plan.

“We thought we would be getting more vaccine in our weekly allocations,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “But this morning we learned that is not going to occur. So right now we’re getting about 70- to 80,000 vaccines a week. We had thought we were going to get more than that, almost double.”

Dr. Williams says the state will only get a slight increase in vaccines each week. Only around three percent of Missourians have received the vaccine so far, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

