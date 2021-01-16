Advertisement

Missouri will not get as many COVID-19 vaccines as planned in upcoming weeks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri is not getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected from Operation Warp Speed over the next few weeks.

State health leaders learned that Friday morning, just one day after announcing a new phase in Missouri’s vaccination plan.

“We thought we would be getting more vaccine in our weekly allocations,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “But this morning we learned that is not going to occur.  So right now we’re getting about 70- to 80,000 vaccines a week.  We had thought we were going to get more than that, almost double.”

Dr. Williams says the state will only get a slight increase in vaccines each week. Only around three percent of Missourians have received the vaccine so far, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

INTERACTIVE GRAPHICS: See progress in administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas, Missouri & U.S.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Ends Tonight: Chilly Weekend
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas...
Arkansas man, photographed at Pelosi’s desk during riot, to be put under house arrest
Snow and wind on Friday
Wintry weather returns to the Ozarks, leading to traffic troubles
Arkansas pharmacies preparing for next phase of vaccinations
Arkansas pharmacies overwhelmed with scheduling COVID-19 vaccines as next phase nears
Antwuan Looney, 51, faces two counts of child molestation and multiple counts of sodomy and...
Greene County prosecutor files sex crimes charges against youth coach