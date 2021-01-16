Nixa mourns loss of former city council member, known as community’s Santa Claus

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa community mourns the loss of former city council member Steve Tallaksen.

The City of Nixa announced Friday that Tallaksen died from COVID-19 complications.

Tallaksen served with the city council from 1996-2012, and also served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission from 2014-2016.

He was well known in the community as Nixa’s Santa Claus, spreading cheer at the Nixa Christmas Parade and Mayor’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony for several years.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Tallaksen family. Steve will be remembered for his service to the community he loved,” said the city of Nixa in a Facebook post.

