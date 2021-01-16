Advertisement

SUPER SNOWMEN: Check out these snapshots around the Ozarks

Families in Springfield, Nixa, Republic and Strafford all shared snapshots of super snowmen from Friday and Saturday following a brief snowstorm.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you want to build a snowman? For many families around the Ozarks, there was only one clear answer.

Families in Springfield, Nixa, Republic and Strafford all shared snapshots of super snowmen from Friday and Saturday following a brief snowstorm.

One snowman from Dina Whittemore-Weigand was inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff run, while another from Leon Johnson is wearing a mask during the pandemic. Other snowman snapshots were submitted by Jordan Headrick, Sue Carnell and Brenda Michalak.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team tracked up to two inches of snow in some areas Friday.

