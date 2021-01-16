Authorities looking for three inmates who escaped from Iron County, Mo. jail

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are searching for three inmates who recently escaped from the Iron County Jail.

The Ironton Police Department says the escapees are known to be armed. If you happen to spot them, police say do not approach the subjects, but contact your local law enforcement agency.

Police are looking for the following escaped inmates:

Tracy Brown, 57, is a white man with green eyes and salt and pepper hair. He is 5′9″. He was last last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit.

Dwight Abernathie, 36, is a white man around 6′1″. He has blue eyes with red hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Samuel Gillam, 35, is a white man, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5′6″. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants.

Police say the inmates escaped from the Iron County Jail between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. It’s unknown where they may have traveled.

If you any information on their whereabouts, contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.

