Advertisement

Authorities looking for three inmates who escaped from Iron County, Mo. jail

Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.(Ironton Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are searching for three inmates who recently escaped from the Iron County Jail.

The Ironton Police Department says the escapees are known to be armed. If you happen to spot them, police say do not approach the subjects, but contact your local law enforcement agency.

Police are looking for the following escaped inmates:

  • Tracy Brown, 57, is a white man with green eyes and salt and pepper hair. He is 5′9″. He was last last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit.
  • Dwight Abernathie, 36, is a white man around 6′1″. He has blue eyes with red hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.
  • Samuel Gillam, 35, is a white man, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5′6″. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants.

Police say the inmates escaped from the Iron County Jail between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. It’s unknown where they may have traveled.

If you any information on their whereabouts, contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.

UPDATED IMAGES Wanted for escape from Iron County Jail. Known to be armed and resist. Subject 1) Tracy Brown,...

Posted by Ironton Police Department on Saturday, January 16, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Cold today, winds won't be as strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads may still be slick today, cold this weekend
Police investigate possible shooting in north Springfield.
Police say dispute between 2 neighbors leads to shooting in north Springfield
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Ozarks Today announces anchor changes.
Ozarks Today welcomes new anchor team as Maria Neider and Paul Alder shift to evenings

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to...
Arkansas attorney general sued, allegedly misused taxpayer money
Man who held boy hostage in Minnesota believed to be from Missouri
The Nixa community mourns the loss of former city council member Steve Tallaksen.
Nixa mourns loss of former city council member, known as community’s Santa Claus
Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman Alabama, has been identified as a person of interest in a...
Alabama man identified as person of interest in Sarcoxie murder investigation