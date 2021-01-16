Winter weather causes slick roads between Springfield and Bolivar, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of late Friday night, Missouri’s Traveler Map showed most streets in Springfield were partly covered, but near Bolivar, they were fully covered.

On Friday, the farther north drivers traveled outside of Springfield, the worse the roads were. There was more snow coming down, causing slick spots and slide-offs. Drivers outside of Bolivar described what they were experiencing.

“You can’t be too safe,” said Ginger Presley.

Presley is a mom of 10 and used Friday’s road conditions as a teaching moment. She said a few of her kids had plans in Springfield, so she drove them part of the trip from Bolivar, giving pointers along the way.

“I just wanted to make sure they could get at least this far safely and kind of teach them the ways of the road in this kind of weather as we’re driving along,” she said.

Then Presley let her 17-year-old take over.

“I’m telling him to go as slow as he feels comfortable to allow himself plenty of room between him and the car in front of him,” she said. “I’ve cautioned him, on these two way roads, a lot of times the outside road is not as clear as the inside, so limit his passing.”

Chris Pidruzny and Mark Massey were heading the opposite direction, driving from Branson to Kansas City for a job opportunity.

“Not a whole lot of work down in Branson so got to go where you got to go,” Pidruzny said.

The Las Vegas natives both moved to southwest Missouri within the last couple of years.

“Not being from this area, not being from this kind of weather climate, it’s interesting to pay attention to and see,” Pidruzny said.

They said they were just trying to take their time on the trip.

“Everybody has slowed down, every body has their hazards on. For the most part, everybody’s doing a pretty good job of keeping it low and slow,” Pidruzny said.

However, they said, there are still some drivers going way too fast.

“People have families and places they have to be. Be safe out there,” Pidruzny said.

That includes Presley’s kids, who she hopes she has set up for safety.

“I’ve made it very clear he is to call me when he gets home and this is not a time to forget to call his mother,” she said.

Just a reminder, just because you don’t see snow or ice doesn’t mean it’s not there and, remember, bridges and overpasses tend to freeze before other roads, so use caution.

