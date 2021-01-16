Wintry weather returns to the Ozarks, leading to traffic troubles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The return of wintry weather to the Ozarks meant some difficult driving conditions. Not only will drivers have to deal with snow, but a lot of wind as well.

The blowing snow reduced visibility for drivers Friday. Drivers have been managing pretty well as many roads have been just wet, but as temperatures cool down Friday night, roads will grow increasingly slick.

And the transition from wet roads to icy ones could happen very quickly.

“With the blowing winds, when you’re 40, 50 mile an hour winds and you’re still getting snow and the roads are wet, there’s a good potential for flash freezing tonight.” said Darin Hamelink, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer. “So you’re right, and so we’re gonna have crews out all night, as long as it takes.”

Hamelink said they’ll be focused on higher volume roads first, like the interstate and U.S. 65 and 60.

He added that it’s a good idea to check the MoDOT road conditions before heading out, and to be patient and use caution on area roads.

And it’s always a good idea to check the KY3 First Alert Weather app as well for the latest weather conditions.

