Arkansas eighth in per capita new coronavirus cases

(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday showed Arkansas ranked eighth in the United States in the per capita number of new coronavirus cases.

Arkansas on Saturday had 1,267.26 new cases per 100,000 population and the seven- day rolling average of new cases increased from 2,310.7 per day to 2,682.1 from Jan. 1 through Friday.

The rolling average of deaths due to COVID-19 rose from 39 per day to 42.4 during the same time period while the average positivity rate in the state declined from 23.38% to 17.73%.

The state health department on Saturday reported 270,178 total cases and 4,293 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, increases of 2,543 cases and 30 more deaths from Friday. The department reported 1,292 people hospitalized with the illness, a decline of 22.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

