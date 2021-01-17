Advertisement

Christian County adds second K-9 unit, welcomes two new helpers

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office brings on K-9 Chase, a 13-month-old K-9 born in Tennessee, and K-9 Kurt, a 17-month-old, born in Slovakia.(Christian County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed a second K-9 unit to its patrol.

The sheriff’s office brings on K-9 Chase, a 13-month-old K-9 born in Tennessee, and K-9 Kurt, a 17-month-old, born in Slovakia. Both canines have completed training and obtained the certifications required for daily patrol duty.

“The two handlers and their partners will provide necessary assistance to the road function and any special events within the County. Since the inception of this program, we’ve been able to operate on donations from within this community. We’re always pleased to accept future donations for the continued advancement of the canine program, as needs arise,” said the Christian County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office ask to not approach an on-duty K-9 without the handler’s permission.

