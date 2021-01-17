COVID-19 RESOURCES: Where to get tested in the Ozarks, latest on vaccine distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been more ten months since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States.

Missouri, Arkansas and the Ozarks region have responded to the pandemic with several options for COVID-19 testing and various plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

WHERE CAN I GET TESTED?

Mercy Springfield

-Rapid testing available at all Mercy clinics for patients with and without symptoms

-Antibody testing available at Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care facilities

-Virtual visit recommended before scheduling test

CoxHealth

-Rapid COVID-19 testing, but only in select situations under direction from a health care provider

-Virtual visits encouraged to determine if testing at a location is necessary

-No antibody testing available

Citizens Memorial Hospital

-COVID-19 drive-thru testing available Monday-Saturday (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

-Also offers virtual and clinic visits for patients with symptoms

-Standard COVID-19 test, not a rapid test or antibody test

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

-Several free community testing events planned throughout January (registration encouraged)

-Standard COVID-19 test, not a rapid test or antibody test

CVS

-Drive-thru testing offered at thousands of locations, most sent to labs for processing

-Rapid testing offered at Springfield location at 2715 East Battlefield Street

Hy-Vee

-Rapid COVID-19 tests offered now offered in Springfield and select locations

-Free standard testing available at some locations

Walgreens

-Required to take online survey, then schedule a test

-Standard tests, rapid tests and antigen tests all offered

Jordan Valley Community Health Center

-Appointment-based testing offered Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

-No rapid or antibody testing available

Ozark Valley Medical Clinics

-Standard, rapid and antibody testing offered at various costs

-Available in sites in Springfield, Branson and Ozark

NOTE: The CDC offers these considerations for people looking to get tested...

People who have symptoms of COVID-19.

People who have had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more) with someone with confirmed COVID-19.

People who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot socially distance as needed, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded indoor settings.

People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, localexternal icon or state health department.

WHEN COULD THE VACCINE BE AVAILABLE TO ME?

Missouri health leaders recently activated Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. There are three specific tiers in this phase, and the state is in the first tier of Phase 1B.

Per the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine website, healthcare workers who worked with COVID-19 patients and nursing home residents received tests in Phase 1A. The next phase includes public safety workers, health care workers who don’t interact with patients and law enforcement officials. Individuals 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions are also a top priority.

In Arkansas, the state also nears its next phase, Phase 1-B, which takes effect Monday. In this upcoming phase, teachers, school staff and people at least 70 years old can now get the vaccine.

Various health organizations around the Ozarks have launched online resources as the state’s move forward in their vaccination plans.

Mercy Springfield

Mercy has created an online form to help people determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and register to get a vaccine, if eligible.

CoxHealth

Leaders have CoxHealth have also organized a survey that is available through the patient portal on CoxHealth.com. The survey is meant to inform health leaders of interest in receiving a vaccine, but does not automatically register the patients for a vaccine.

Citizens Memorial Hospital

CMH patients and community members interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can join a wait list and be notified when the vaccine is available. Vaccination information and wait list forms are available online.

NOTE: Check on updates from your local health department regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and a potential timeline for distribution.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.

CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Click HERE.

KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.

Simple preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

