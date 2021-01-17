Advertisement

UPDATE: Teen in Ozark, Mo. found safe after being reported missing

Austin Haumann, 18, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the area of Jackson Street and North 25th Street in Ozark.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department says, as of 7 p.m., Austin Haumann, 18, has been located and found safe.

----

ORIGINAL:

The Ozark Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing teen.

Austin Haumann, 18, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the area of Jackson Street and North 25th Street in Ozark.

Police say Haumann has autism and functions at a fourth-grade level. He is possibly wearing pajamas and carrying a black Adidas bag with blue lettering.

Haumann was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Haumann or his whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

