Lake Regional Health System announces plans for new Lebanon campus

Lake Regional Health System recently announced plans to open a new Lebanon campus in 2022.(Lake Regional Health System)
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Lake Regional Health System recently announced plans to open a new Lebanon campus in 2022.

The Lebanon campus, located at 755 Cowan Drive, near I-44 Exit 130, will include all of the services Lake Regional currently provides in the city, as well as a few additions.

“Lake Regional is committed to caring for Lebanon, and this new campus will provide greater convenience for our patients, along with excellent care from people who are fully invested in this community,” said Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE.

Currently, Lake Regional’s services in Lebanon include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, walk-in care, occupational medicine, orthopedics and cardiology. The new location also will house rehabilitation therapies.

The construction project began taking shape following a donation by The Williams Family Trust last year. Lebanon residents Bill and Janet C. Williams donated a portion of the 12.5-acre tract where Lake Regional plans to build the two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility.

“We were honored to receive this gift from a local family who, like our team, wants greater access to top-quality health care services in the community,” Henry said.

Lake Regional first began offering services in Lebanon in 2017 and has continually expanded to meet the community’s needs.

“We are so excited for the new Lebanon campus,” said Laura Seaman, FNP, who provides care for all ages at Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon. “I don’t know what says commitment more than putting in bricks and mortar right here in town.”

Groundbreaking is planned for this spring, with a goal of opening the facility in 2022. Lebanon-based True Construction Inc. has been named the project’s general contractor.

“Our vision for Lebanon is to continue building relationships and to offer quality health care from providers the community knows and trusts,” Henry said. “Our commitment to Lebanon runs deep.”

For the latest updates from the Lake Regional Health System’s Lebanon campus, CLICK HERE.

