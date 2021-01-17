Advertisement

Man dies, another hurt after shots fired at a party in Phelps County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and another man is hurt after someone fired shots Saturday night at a party in Phelps County.

Deputies from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 16000 block of Lakewood Drive near Doolittle, Missouri, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities received a report of multiple gunshots being fired at a party.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Additional details are limited and no suspects have been identified at this time. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Rolla Police Department are investigating the incident.

We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

