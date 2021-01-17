Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes exits Chiefs playoff opener early, evaluated for possible concussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out the divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of their playoff opener Sunday.

The star quarterback has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game. The Chiefs say he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Mahomes tucked the ball on a quarterback option with 7:27 left in the third quarter and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield. He was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who had managed to get ahold of him around his helmet. Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.

Chad Henne entered the game for Mahomes, who had been hobbling for much of the game after hurting his foot in the first quarter. Henne played the entirety of Kansas City’s loss to the Chargers in Week 17, when coach Andy Reid sat Mahomes and several other starts with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured.

Henne led the Chiefs to a field goal that made it 22-10 with 4:24 left in the third quarter. Henne went down the tunnel to check on Mahomes when the third quarter ended.

The Chiefs announced early in the fourth quarter that Mahomes will not return.

Meanwhile, the Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to an ankle injury and his backup, Kendall Lamm, to an elbow injury, forcing them to turn to Blake Hance. Hance was signed from the Jets practice squad on Jan. 2 to provide some depth to an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 since the start of the new year.

Hance made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter of their wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Wills remained down after Nick Chubb’s carry on the Browns’ first offensive play of the game before limping to the sideline with help from the training staff. He was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out at halftime.

Lamm was replaced at the start of the second half, helping the Browns drive 77 yards for a touchdown.

The injuries to the two left tackles made it even more important that Jack Conklin was active. The All-Pro right tackle had been questionable after hurting his hamstring in last week’s wild-card win in Pittsburgh.

The depth of the Browns offensive line has been decimated this season. Backups Chris Hubbard, Nick Harris and Michael Dunn are all out with season-ending injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Authorities looking for three inmates who escaped from Iron County, Mo. jail
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Sullivan, Mo. woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in DC riot
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after sacking Cleveland Browns...
Chiefs hold off Browns after Mahomes exits early, advance to third straight AFC Championship game
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston...
Well-rested Chiefs seek third straight trip to AFC championship; Clyde Edwards-Helaire ruled out
(Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)
Petty sets record; Alabama routs Arkansas, wins 7th straight
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin reacts as his team comes down court against Texas A&M during...
Smith helps No. 17 Missouri beat Texas A&M