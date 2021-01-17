Advertisement

Petty sets record; Alabama routs Arkansas, wins 7th straight

(Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)
(Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021
TUSCALOSSA, Ala. (AP) — John Petty Jr. made five 3-pointers and set an Alabama program record, and finished with 17 points as the Crimson Tide routed Arkansas 90-59 on Saturday.

Alabama (11-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has won seven straight, its longest win streak since opening the 2011-12 season. Six-straight SEC victories is also its best since winning eight consecutive games to start the 1987 SEC season.

Petty entered four 3-pointers shy from surpassing Brian Williams’ 263 made treys from 1996-99. Petty broke the record with 12:18 to play, stretching the Crimson Tide’s lead to 69-37. Petty also surpassed 1,300 career points (1,313).

Jaden Shackelford added 16 points and Herbert Jones had 13 for Alabama. Six players scored off the bench for the Tide, led by Juwan Gary’s nine points.

Freshman Moses Moody scored a career-best 28 points and had nine rebounds to lead Arkansas (10-4, 2-4), which has lost four of its last five. Jalen Tate added 10 points.

Moody scored 14 of the Razorbacks’ 19 points in first half. It was the lowest scoring output for Arkansas since an 18-point first half against Vanderbilt on Feb. 7, 2017. The Razorbacks shot 6 of 26 (23%) from the floor and had 12 of their 18 turnovers in the half.

The Tide are back on the road Tuesday to face LSU before hosting Mississippi State and Kentucky. Arkansas plays Auburn at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

