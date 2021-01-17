PHOTOS: Arkansas National Guard troops depart to Washington DC for presidential inauguration

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas National Guard troops have departed for Washington, D.C. to serve throughout the week of the presidential inauguration.

The state is sending around 500 soldiers to the Capitol. Troops left on a flight early Sunday morning from Fort Smith to the nation’s capitol.

The National Guard has deployed troops from several states as the FBI has warned of the possibility of armed protests by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Mason submitted several photos of the departure to KY3. On Saturday, he spoke on the process and preparations as troops head to the nation’s capitol.

