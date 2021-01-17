Springfield marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events and activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield typically holds several events to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a little different.

The following events are being held on and around Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

The Springfield Chapter of the NAACP will continue its tradition to celebrate MLK Day! Participants can pick a day from January 16-18 to visit at least two historic sites along the African-American Heritage Trail. Snap a selfie in front of at least two sites or markers and share your experience with on social media using #movingforwardmlk and/or email your selfies to info@naacpspringfieldmo.org.

Site locations include:

On Monday, January 18, The Field will be hosting a driving tour of the five sites on the NAACP MLK Virtual March of Springfield African American Heritage Tour. The ministry is inviting all community members, and students to participate. People will be in their individual vechicles for the group drive-thru style experience. Those participating will meet at noon in the south parking lot of Grace UMC, located at the corner of Jefferson and Harrison to start the caravan!

In consideration of public safety, rather than having an in-person event next year, organizers of the Springfield Multicultural Festival made the decision to celebrate virtually with retrospective video featuring the last few years as well as history of the event. The Festival event page stated, “Though this year has been filled with much uncertainty, our festival staff is committed to our mission of promoting community and a broader understanding and appreciation of the diverse talent, resources and opportunities available in the Springfield area.” The multicultural Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. on January 18.

