Advertisement

Springfield marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events and activities

African-American Heritage Trail
African-American Heritage Trail(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield typically holds several events to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a little different.

The following events are being held on and around Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Springfield NAACP (Virtual Walk):

The Springfield Chapter of the NAACP will continue its tradition to celebrate MLK Day! Participants can pick a day from January 16-18 to visit at least two historic sites along the African-American Heritage Trail. Snap a selfie in front of at least two sites or markers and share your experience with on social media using #movingforwardmlk and/or email your selfies to info@naacpspringfieldmo.org.

Site locations include:

MLK Day Driving Tour:

On Monday, January 18, The Field will be hosting a driving tour of the five sites on the NAACP MLK Virtual March of Springfield African American Heritage Tour. The ministry is inviting all community members, and students to participate. People will be in their individual vechicles for the group drive-thru style experience. Those participating will meet at noon in the south parking lot of Grace UMC, located at the corner of Jefferson and Harrison to start the caravan!

Springfield Multicultural Festival:

In consideration of public safety, rather than having an in-person event next year, organizers of the Springfield Multicultural Festival made the decision to celebrate virtually with retrospective video featuring the last few years as well as history of the event. The Festival event page stated, “Though this year has been filled with much uncertainty, our festival staff is committed to our mission of promoting community and a broader understanding and appreciation of the diverse talent, resources and opportunities available in the Springfield area.” The multicultural Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. on January 18.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Authorities looking for three inmates who escaped from Iron County, Mo. jail
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Sullivan, Mo. woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in DC riot
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan

Latest News

Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Where to get tested in the Ozarks, latest on vaccine distribution
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Well-rested Chiefs back in action Sunday, seeking third straight trip to AFC championship
Springfield police to conduct DWI saturation enforcement operation Sunday
The Field SGF host MLK Driving Tour
The Field SGF host MLK Driving Tour