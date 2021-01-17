Advertisement

Springfield police to conduct DWI saturation enforcement operation Sunday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section will look to crack down on impaired driving Sunday, planning to conduct a DWI saturation enforcement effort from 3-11 p.m.

The police department says this comes in correlation to an increase of intoxicated drivers throughout the football playoffs.

“The enforcement is an effort to proactively target hazardous moving violations that pose a threat to safety for motorists in Springfield. Violations will be identified through increased patrol efforts,” said the department in a news release.

The operation is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The Springfield Police Department wants to remind drivers to be vigilant and to watch for suspected impaired drivers operating on our roadways.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Police are searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Authorities looking for three inmates who escaped from Iron County, Mo. jail
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Sullivan, Mo. woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in DC riot
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Well-rested Chiefs back in action Sunday, seeking third straight trip to AFC championship
The Field SGF host MLK Driving Tour
The Field SGF host MLK Driving Tour
Isolated flurries possible later today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few flurries today then high pressure builds
Miniature pigs are allowed as pets in Nixa.
Nixa resident leads effort to allow miniature pigs as pets