Springfield police to conduct DWI saturation enforcement operation Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section will look to crack down on impaired driving Sunday, planning to conduct a DWI saturation enforcement effort from 3-11 p.m.

The police department says this comes in correlation to an increase of intoxicated drivers throughout the football playoffs.

“The enforcement is an effort to proactively target hazardous moving violations that pose a threat to safety for motorists in Springfield. Violations will be identified through increased patrol efforts,” said the department in a news release.

The operation is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The Springfield Police Department wants to remind drivers to be vigilant and to watch for suspected impaired drivers operating on our roadways.

