Tax form available online for Missourians who claimed unemployment benefits in 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Missourians who received unemployment benefits in 2020 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online.

The 1099-G tax form details all unemployment benefits a claimant received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It is important to note that both state and federal unemployment benefit payments are taxable and the total will be included on Form 1099-G. This information must be reported each year for tax purposes.

The Missouri Division of Employment Security will mail a postcard no later than January 31, 2021, notifying any claimant who has not accessed their 1099-G online about the availability of the form and how to access it.

To access UInteract and retrieve their 1099-G online, users will need an account user ID and password. If they do not have one, they can register for a new account online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If a claimant views their 1099-G online BEFORE January 31, 2021 or has elected to go paperless, a postcard WILL NOT be mailed.

