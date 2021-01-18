98-year-old WWII veteran receives first COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy Springfield under Phase 1B

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - World War II veteran Edgar Fox is the first patient to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy Springfield through Phase 1B of Missouri’s vaccination plan.

Mercy says Fox, 98, wrote a letter to his primary care physician at the beginning of the year to express his interest in the vaccine.

In the letter, Fox told Dr. Nelson Dela Rosa he wanted to volunteer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and wanted to “encourage skeptics” to get vaccinated.

Fox retired from the military in 1969 and currently lives in Springfield. He joined the Marines in 1939 and served in the Pacific during WWII, including the Battles of Midway and Iwo Jima and during the occupation of Japan.

In an interview with Mercy, ox says the vaccine was another way to serve his country and encourage others to get vaccinated when eligible.

“I thought people ought to take advantage the availability of this, the vaccine,” says Fox. “Some older people who are skeptic, maybe they will listen to what I’m telling them and step up and do it. They too can do something for their family.”

Mercy has launched online resources for people to share their interest in receiving a vaccine and apply, if eligible. CLICK HERE for more information and a breakdown of Missouri’s Phase 1B vaccination plan.

