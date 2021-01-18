Advertisement

Boy Scouts donate popcorn to frontline workers at Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth

Popcorn donations from the Boy Scouts Ozarks Trails Council.
Popcorn donations from the Boy Scouts Ozarks Trails Council.(Ozarks Trails Council)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Boy Scouts from the Ozarks Trails Council recently donated popcorn to Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth to thank frontline workers for their service.

The Ozark Trails Council set up an American Hero Fund in October to collect donations for Springfield’s hospitals. Donations were used to purchase popcorn for local healthcare workers and donated to both hospitals earlier this week.

“While bags of popcorn alone may not hold much meaning, the thought and appreciation that this delicious treat represents helps boost the spirits and provides a glimmer of hope for all our healthcare workers sacrificing their own health for the betterment of our community,” said the Ozarks Trails Council in a news release.

The Ozarks Trails Council was able to purchase nearly $8,500 worth of popcorn, dividing it among both hospitals. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital plan to share portions of the donations with their rural clinics across the Ozarks.

