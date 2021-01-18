Drug bust in Greene County leads to arrests of two California men

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two California men accused of drug trafficking are behind bars in Greene County.

Huanzhi Ye, 51, of Oakland, and Xiaozheng Liu, 35, of San Gabriel, were taken into custody Sunday morning and booked into the Greene County Jail after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says both men were stopped by drug interdiction troopers around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 44. They were driving a rental car and heading eastbound.

During the stop, troopers recovered 320 pounds of marijuana. MSHP says an investigation is ongoing and formal charges are pending. Investigators expect to release more details in the near future.

