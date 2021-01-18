Advertisement

Hy-Vee now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grocery store trip has a little more to offer for those who think they have recovered from COVID-19. Hy-Vee now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

“It’s a finger stick test similar to what you would do if you were testing your blood sugar during diabetes or if you’ve ever had a biometric screening done. Just a simple finger stick. We draw a little blood, and we put it on a test cassette, and we get the results back in 15 minutes, and they are available online within the hour,” says Pharmacy Manager James Kleinau.

This test can give information about past infections to those who believe they may have previously been exposed to coronavirus, but did not have access testing.

“There’s a lot of cases where people are infected with COVID but they don’t have symptoms, they’re asymptomatic carriers,” said Kleinau. “So this is helpful for determining if you’ve ever been previously exposed or had it.”

Testing is available to anyone ages six and up. If you want to get tested will need to sign up on Hy-Vee’s website. The test costs $25. Any payment form is accepted, including health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts.

An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus but not if they are currently infected. For those who are showing symptoms of the virus, Hy-Vee offers drive-through testing as well.

