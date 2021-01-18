Advertisement

Jim Morris, well-known Springfield businessman and founder of Morris Oil Company, dies at 86

Jim D. Morris, a well-known business leader and philanthropist in Springfield, has died at the...
Jim D. Morris, a well-known business leader and philanthropist in Springfield, has died at the age of 86.(Klinger Funeral Home)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jim D. Morris, a well-known business leader and philanthropist in Springfield, has died at the age of 86.

Morris died on Jan. 9, 2021, according to an obituary from Klinger Funeral Home.

Morris founded the Morris Oil Company in California in 1958. Three years later, he relocated the company to the Springfield-Branson area. The company moved 50 million gallons of fuel a year at its height, operating and supplying 60 stores across Missouri, according to the funeral home.

Morris sold the Morris Oil Company to fellow Springfield-based gas station operator Rapid Robert’s Inc. in 2017, per the Springfield-Business Journal.

In 2008, Morris co-founded the Care to Learn Fund for Springfield Public Schools with Doug Pitt and the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. He also previously served on bank boards for Oak Star Bank and Signature Bank.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes ‘feeling good’ after early exit in Chiefs playoff win, evaluated for concussion
File image
Man dies, another hurt after shots fired at a party in Phelps County
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Where to get tested in the Ozarks, latest on vaccine distribution
Springfield gun store owner sees increased demand for guns and ammo; less supply available to...
Springfield gun store owner sees increased demand for guns and ammo; less supply available for customers

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Patrick Mahomes remains in concussion protocol, status for next weekend unclear
A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George...
Missouri officials struggle to keep up with vaccine demand
Clouds stay in place today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds, but warming up anyway
World War II veteran Edgar Fox is the first patient to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy...
98-year-old WWII veteran receives first COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy Springfield under Phase 1B