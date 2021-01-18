Jim Morris, well-known Springfield businessman and founder of Morris Oil Company, dies at 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jim D. Morris, a well-known business leader and philanthropist in Springfield, has died at the age of 86.

Morris died on Jan. 9, 2021, according to an obituary from Klinger Funeral Home.

Morris founded the Morris Oil Company in California in 1958. Three years later, he relocated the company to the Springfield-Branson area. The company moved 50 million gallons of fuel a year at its height, operating and supplying 60 stores across Missouri, according to the funeral home.

Morris sold the Morris Oil Company to fellow Springfield-based gas station operator Rapid Robert’s Inc. in 2017, per the Springfield-Business Journal.

In 2008, Morris co-founded the Care to Learn Fund for Springfield Public Schools with Doug Pitt and the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. He also previously served on bank boards for Oak Star Bank and Signature Bank.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.