Leigh’s Lost and Found: looking for the owner of this Boxer mix puppy

This lost Boxer/Hound mix puppy is about six months old
This lost Boxer/Hound mix puppy is about six months old(KYTV)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost Boxer/Hound mix puppy.

He’s at most, six months old and animal control says he may have been abandoned.

“The people that called us to pick him up think he might have been dumped just because he hadn’t been seen in the area before, but we don’t know for sure.”

It could be someone stole the dog and dumped him, so this puppy may still have an owner looking for him.

He was found on January 11th, wandering loose in the 2500 block of north Clayton. He has a beautiful, distinctive brindle coat and he is a little skinny, but that can be typical for a growing puppy.

He did not have a collar tag or chip. If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also see pictures of all the animals at the shelter right now, by going to their website. Any anyone can post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. Just click on the links below.

Animal control
Leigh's lost and found facebook

