Missouri officials struggle to keep up with vaccine demand

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George...
A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials say more than 172,000 people in St. Louis County have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the the local health department so far has only received 975 doses.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the county expects more doses to arrive Tuesday but the number it will receive was unclear.

A new phase of vaccinations began Monday in Missouri that allows older people and those with certain pre-existing conditions to be vaccinated.

Missouri health officials on Monday reported at least 11,983 COVID-19 cases in the past week. That’s about 1,712 newly reported cases per day. At least 6,256 deaths in Missouri have been attributed to the virus.

