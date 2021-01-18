Advertisement

Missouri US Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least four additional companies that have donated to Hawley have announced they are suspending campaign contributions. The announcements by Cerner Corp. in Kansas City, Ameren Corp. and Edward Jones in St. Louis and the Chicago law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner adds to a growing list of donors who have cut ties to the Missouri Republican senator since the attack on the Capitol last week. (Senate Television via AP File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring.

“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.

Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.

