Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died from an overnight shooting in Nixa, while the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Police have identified the victim as Zachary Shane Rice, 41, of Nixa. Next-of-kin have been notified.

Investigators say it happened around 3 a.m. Monday near a home in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.

Officers initially responded to the intersection of Nicholas Road and West Mt. Vernon Street for a report of shots fired. Police say Rice was found dead on a street outside of the home.

The shooter has been detained for questioning, while detectives continue to investigate the scene for evidence.

The Nixa Police Department says there is “no reason to believe the public is in any danger at this time.” Investigators believe the individuals involved knew one another and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Charges have not yet been filed and the suspect has not yet been identified, but the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are trying to get a search warrant for inside the home.

We will update as more information becomes available.

