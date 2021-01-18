Advertisement

Springfield Multicultural Day Festival goes virtual

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Multicultural Day Festival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King will happen on Monday, but the festival will be virtual.

It’s something that Saehee Duran enjoys attending each year. Duran is Korean, her husband is Hispanic. The couple has three children.

“For them to realize we bring something unique to the table and it’s wonderful to see people from diverse walks of life,” said Duran. “These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our co-workers.”

After going a few years as a spectator she is now a performer doing traditional Korean Fan Dancing.

Duran will be part of the festival which will be virtual this year. It’s a new way to watch but on Martin Luther King Day as usually, as a nod to the activist.

“He wanted his four children to be judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character,” said Samual Knox, Festival Organizer. “It’s a sentiment the festival hopes to create.”

KY3′s Raquel Harrington will host the festival.

A way to see what sort of cultures make up the framework that is Springfield

“And do you ever use events like this to talk about Diversity with your family with your kids?”

The multicultural festival starts at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Click HERE to watch the festival virtually.

