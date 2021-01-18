TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Roasted Vegetable Salsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Roasted Vegetable Salsa

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp avocado oil

2 lbs tomatoes, halved

1 large white onion, cut into wedges

1 head of garlic, top cut off and outer peel off (keep skin on individual cloves)

1 poblano and 2 jalapeños, stemmed and cut in half

1-2 tsp salt (start with 1 and add more if needed)

1/2-1 tsp cumin (start with 1/2 and add more if needed)

1/2 bunch cilantro

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice (or more to taste)

Directions:

Preheat broiler on high. On a baking sheet, lined with foil, add the vegetables and drizzle avocado oil on them to coat. Broil until well done and slightly blistered (about 5-10 minutes). Blackened is okay! Let cool.

Remove the seeds from the peppers to make the salsa more mild. Peel the skin off the poblano pepper (not necessary for the jalapeños or other smaller peppers).

Put all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor. Add the lime juice, salt, cilantro and cumin. Pulse until combined, but still chunky. Taste and add any more seasoning you like. Pulse again until it’s the consistency you want.

Serve with tortilla chips or as a condiment for eggs, chicken, tacos, soup, salad, veggies, or baked potatoes.

