Three escapees from Iron County, Mo. jail remain at large; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrests

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three inmates who escaped from the Iron County Jail remain at large as of Sunday evening.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading to arrests of any of the three escapees.

The Ironton Police Department is leading the search with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies. They for the following escapees:

Tracy Brown, 57, a man with green eyes and salt and pepper hair. He is 5′9″. He was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit.

Dwight Abernathie, 36, a man around 6′1″. He has blue eyes with red hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Samuel Gillam, 35, a man, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5′6″. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants.

Police say the inmates escaped from the Iron County Jail between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. It’s unknown where they may have traveled.

Officers have followed up on more than 50 leads since Saturday, though have not yet arrested any of the escapees.

“We ask our residents to remain vigilant, lock your doors and call in suspicious activity you hear or see.... While the subjects are known to be armed and resist law enforcement, that does not mean they are armed now. Do not approach the subjects, call your local law enforcement if spotted,” said the Ironton Police Department via Facebook.

The U.S. Forest Service, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Park Rangers, Missouri Department of Corrections and the Pilot Knob Police Department have also assisted with the search for the escapees.

If you have any information or tips on there whereabouts, contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102 or 1-877-WANTED2. or Ironton Police Department at 573-546-4000.

