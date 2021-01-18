Advertisement

Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The president will reportedly pardon white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others on Tuesday.

For now, Trump is not expected to grant himself a pardon.

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)

On Sunday, the White House held a meeting to finalize the list of pardons.

This is the last batch to be made, unless the president decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes ‘feeling good’ after early exit in Chiefs playoff win, evaluated for concussion
File image
Man dies, another hurt after shots fired at a party in Phelps County
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Where to get tested in the Ozarks, latest on vaccine distribution
Springfield gun store owner sees increased demand for guns and ammo; less supply available to...
Springfield gun store owner sees increased demand for guns and ammo; less supply available for customers

Latest News

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
Springfield Multicultural Day Festival goes virtual
A southwest breeze will warm us today despite cloudy skies.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds, but warming up anyway
FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back