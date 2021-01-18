West Plains School District to participate in Missouri’s literacy development grant program

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains School District is among 32 school districts selected to participate in Missouri’s comprehensive literacy state development (CLSD) program.

The program is designed to improve literacy efforts for elementary schools within the district. A $180,000 grant will be distributed over the next five years.

to advance literacy skills at all grade levels.

“I am thrilled to begin working with DESE, and our classroom teachers, to implement a research-based literacy plan that will outline the services, strategies, and professional development our staff need to bring high-quality literacy instruction to our students, said Dr. Greg Carter, West Plains School District Coordinator of Elementary Teaching and Learning.”

Missouri is one of 11 states to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Education for its CLSD program. The Missouri CLSD program was designed to complement DESE’s commitment to literacy under the agency’s Show-Me Success plan.

