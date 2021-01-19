Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigation is underway into the death of a person in Strafford, Mo.
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
A cold front last night will mean a roughly 10 degree drop compared to Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited sun again today