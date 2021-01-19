City of Mountain View, Ark. issues precautionary boil order
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain View (Ark.) Water Department issued a precautionary boil water order for more than 50 homes.
A main line broke on South Bayou Drive. The boil order only impacts homes in an area in the southern portion of the town off of State Highway 5 near Wallis Road and Town and Country Road.
The city asks you to boil your water as a precautionary measure.
