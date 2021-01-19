Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating death in Strafford, Mo.

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death in Strafford, Mo.

A body was found near a farm and lawn store on Evergreen Road along I-44 just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators haven’t released details on how the person died.

We will follow the story throughout the day.

