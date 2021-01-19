Advertisement

KC mayor to Chiefs fans: Celebrate with COVID-19 in mind

Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL divisional round football game between...
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL divisional round football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 22-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is a big fan of the Chiefs, but he can’t help but worry after watching news coverage of fans celebrating close together following the team’s 22-17 NFL playoff game win over Cleveland.

Now, with the Chiefs hosting Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Lucas is urging fans to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind as they gather to watch.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city will touch base with entertainment districts to make sure crowds next weekend don’t leave “a lot of people sick around the Super Bowl.”

