WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News said goodbye Monday night to longtime broadcast journalists and viewer-favorites Sara and Ethan Forhetz.

The couple plans to stay in the Ozarks and start work soon for the faith-based nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope.

“We are thrilled to be staying in Springfield and joining the incredible team at Convoy of Hope, a world-class organization that has provided more than 100 million meals since the pandemic began, feeds 300,000 children every day and can always be counted on to deliver much-needed aid following disasters in the United States and around the globe. We have always admired Convoy’s heart, its effectiveness and its leadership, and now we are proud to get to join with its mission to deliver the Good News and true hope to hurting people,” said Ethan and Sara Forhetz.

Sara Forhetz joined the KY3 News team in 2005. She’s been a reporter, an anchor, and a multi-media journalist. Right now, she anchors KY3′s Ozarks Today Weekend newscasts on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sara has been nominated multiple times for Emmys, covering everything from flooding to consumer scams to our state’s justice system. She was awarded an Emmy for a series of reports from Haiti after the devastating earthquake in 2010. This year, Sara & Ethan’s series of reports from Africa on a local charity’s efforts to provide clean water was also honored with an Emmy nomination.

Ethan Forhetz also started working at KY3 News in 2005. A graduate of UNLV, Ethan worked at television stations in several other states before coming to Springfield. He currently anchors KY3 News at 5 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. He’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards as best anchor. His “Great Debate” segment on Facebook and in the 9 p.m. newscast are popular with many viewers. He also helps viewers “Try Before You Buy” in a special segment that airs several times a year.

The two married in 2007 and have three children. They have been popular emcees for charity events in the Ozarks and are active in several organizations and their church. Sara speaks all around the Ozarks about her faith.

“Sara and Ethan are doing something too few of us would, being brave enough to give up a long-time career to follow their hearts and their faith. We would never want to stand in the way of that dream, and we wish them the very best,” says KY3 News Director Bridget Lovelle.

“We are excited to have Ethan and Sara Forhetz join the Convoy of Hope team,” Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope CEO says, “We have been searching for national spokespersons who could represent our mission with integrity and compassion. The Forhetz are among the most genuine and caring people we know. Through their efforts, many more children and families will receive much needed help.”

“While it’s difficult to leave a place that’s been such a big part of our lives for more than 15-years and so many coworkers who have become like family to us, we know God is calling us to a different type of service to the community, and to the nations,” said both Ethan and Sara.

