Man arrested after a chase that ended near Dawson, Mo.

DAWSON, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in the Wright County jail after a chase in a stolen pickup.

The sheriff’s office and four other agencies followed the driver through Mountain Grove into Texas County and then back into eastern Wright County on Monday.

Spike strips stopped the driver near Dawson. Formal charges are pending.

