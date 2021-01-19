Advertisement

Northwest Arkansas lawmaker tests positive since session’s start

Rep. Keith Slape/Arkansas House of Representatives
Rep. Keith Slape/Arkansas House of Representatives(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, a House spokeswoman said, the second to be infected since the Legislature began its session last week.

Rep. Keith Slape told the House speaker Tuesday he had tested positive for the virus, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said. She said Slape, a Republican from Compton, was at home with mild symptoms.

Slape is at least the 23rd Arkansas state legislator to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Arkansas has had the second largest outbreak among state legislators, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press.

The House and Senate convened last week with safety measures intended to prevent the virus’ spread including limits on seating, plastic barriers in both chambers and rules allowing remote voting. Both chambers have also passed rules requiring lawmakers, staff and visitors to wear masks.

The Legislature has not been in session since Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Another Missouri lawmaker gets COVID-19 as House halts work
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
US virus death toll tops 400,000
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help