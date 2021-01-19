On Your Side podcast: Vacations in 2021, Tackle Holiday Debt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re dreaming of white sandy beaches, Ashley has what to know about booking a 2021 vacation. Here are simple steps to tackle holiday debt.

Click here to listen to the latest episode.

The Rest of On Your Side podcast is on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.