Advertisement

Owners of the Lake Queen on Lake Taneycomo close business

By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Tours of Lake Taneycomo on a popular riverboat have ended.

The Lake Queen is a modern day replica of the riverboats which used to run on the White River in Branson. Owners took sightseers along a ride on Lake Taneycomo for the past 12 years. The pandemic closed business, docking the boat temporarily.

People stood on the shoreline as a semi and a tractor pulled the boat ashore.

”It’s a historic thing and it’s actually kind of sad to see it leaving the lake,” said sightseer John Hill. “A lot of people would come to Branson and take rides on it and stuff like that and it’s not going to be here anymore. That makes it a little sad.”

The owners tell us the Lake Queen will make its new home on a lake in New Hampshire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Two men killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks

Latest News

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Investigators identify body found near I-44 in Strafford, Mo.; arrest made Tuesday afternoon
Owners of the Lake Queen on Lake Taneycomo close business
CoxHealth opens new hospital in Monett, Mo.
City leaders in Springfield, Mo. share update on Grant Avenue project
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man found dead in Strafford, Mo.