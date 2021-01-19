Owners of the Lake Queen on Lake Taneycomo close business

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Tours of Lake Taneycomo on a popular riverboat have ended.

The Lake Queen is a modern day replica of the riverboats which used to run on the White River in Branson. Owners took sightseers along a ride on Lake Taneycomo for the past 12 years. The pandemic closed business, docking the boat temporarily.

People stood on the shoreline as a semi and a tractor pulled the boat ashore.

”It’s a historic thing and it’s actually kind of sad to see it leaving the lake,” said sightseer John Hill. “A lot of people would come to Branson and take rides on it and stuff like that and it’s not going to be here anymore. That makes it a little sad.”

The owners tell us the Lake Queen will make its new home on a lake in New Hampshire.

