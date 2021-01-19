Advertisement

Ozarks Food Harvest partners with Republic church to reach more people in need in Greene County

The major food bank for southwest Missouri distributing to 270 organizations in 28 counties.
The major food bank for southwest Missouri distributing to 270 organizations in 28 counties.(KY3)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -Ozarks Food Harvest hopes its latest pop-up location will reach a group they worry may not have enough support right now.

Destiny Church in Republic has partnered with the food bank to help reach families who need some extra help making ends meet. Starting Tuesday, their new pop-up location will make food available from 4-6 p.m.

This will now be a place for people to access food every third Tuesday.

The food is from the USDA , which purchases the food including meats and produce from farmers.

22,000 pounds of food will be dropped off Tuesday. That will feed over 125 families. They will evaluate how much food was used this time to help them prepare.

Ozarks Food Harvest says this new spot should help fill a need in a bit of a food desert that makes up the southwestern part of Greene County.

“The potential for food access is very difficult to get to if you don’t have reliable transportation,” said Jordan Browning with Ozarks Food Harvest. “What we wanted to do specifically was make something that would be more easily accessible for those living in the southwestern portion of Greene County. Before that, it may have been difficult before if they had to commute 20 to 30 minutes to have access to a food pantry before.”

For more information on food pick-up click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
KY3's Sara and Ethan Forhetz
WATCH: Sara and Ethan Forhetz say goodbye to KY3, look forward to next adventure
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol, Webster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death near Strafford, Mo.
A cold front last night will mean a roughly 10 degree drop compared to Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited sun again today
Man arrested after a chase that ended near Dawson, Mo.
Cooler air today, but warmer tomorrow