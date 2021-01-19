Ozarks Food Harvest partners with Republic church to reach more people in need in Greene County

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -Ozarks Food Harvest hopes its latest pop-up location will reach a group they worry may not have enough support right now.

Destiny Church in Republic has partnered with the food bank to help reach families who need some extra help making ends meet. Starting Tuesday, their new pop-up location will make food available from 4-6 p.m.

This will now be a place for people to access food every third Tuesday.

The food is from the USDA , which purchases the food including meats and produce from farmers.

22,000 pounds of food will be dropped off Tuesday. That will feed over 125 families. They will evaluate how much food was used this time to help them prepare.

Ozarks Food Harvest says this new spot should help fill a need in a bit of a food desert that makes up the southwestern part of Greene County.

“The potential for food access is very difficult to get to if you don’t have reliable transportation,” said Jordan Browning with Ozarks Food Harvest. “What we wanted to do specifically was make something that would be more easily accessible for those living in the southwestern portion of Greene County. Before that, it may have been difficult before if they had to commute 20 to 30 minutes to have access to a food pantry before.”

