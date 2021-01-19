Advertisement

School staff receive vaccinations in Mountain Home, Ark. as Phase 1-B starts

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Teachers, school staff and childcare providers received vaccinations in Baxter County on Monday as Arkansas officially launched Phase 1-B.

Many of those to receive vaccines at Baxter Regional Medical Center had been eagerly waiting for some time to finally be able to get their vaccinations during this next phase.

“Linda did an amazing job, didn’t even feel it,” Mountain Home Special Education Supervisor Gwen Benton said after she received her shot.

For educators and school staff like Benton, a load of anticipation has surrounded this shot.

”There’s been times where we’ve been hit hard with COVID, and I want do my part to protect our staff and students and our community, she said.”

The message from many vaccinated Monday was the same; it is not about them.

”There’s nothing that compares to having students in person and so that’s why this vaccine is so important,” Benton said. “ [It is] So we can all be back in person doing what’s best for kids.”

Monday’s round of vaccines at Baxter Regional Medical Center was limited to Mountain Home school staff and childcare providers. While those 70 and older are eligible during this current phase, hospital staff said there currently is not enough yet.

”We know we have several thousand individuals who want vaccination, and really they’re eligible beginning today, we just don’t have the supply to get to them immediately,” Jonny Harvey with Baxter Regional Medical Center said Monday.

Supply has been one of the biggest challenges in Arkansas and across the country.

”Even though we are moving to this larger group, we are not yet receiving a larger amount of vaccine in Arkansas,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said.

Baxter Regional Medical Center expects to get more doses Tuesday even then, they know it all comes down to managing supply and demand.

”We know we need to get those out as quickly as possible, but in a very controlled and fair manner,” Harvey said. “Hopefully we will be able to get additional thousands of doses from Governor Hutchinson, Arkansas Department of health.”

Hospital staff said they hope to transition to large clinic events when the time comes, something requiring community wide efforts.

”We can continue to work with our pharmacies in the area and our college and our other community resources to hopefully get these vaccinations completed relatively quickly with the 70 plus population,” Benton said.

Baxter Regional Medical center has requested thousands of Pfizer vaccines in the meantime.

Monday was the final day for Mountain Home school staff to get vaccinated with current supply at Baxter Regional Medical Center. On Friday, more vaccines will be given at Arkansas State University Mountain Home to more teachers, childcare providers and school staff .

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes ‘feeling good’ after early exit in Chiefs playoff win, evaluated for concussion
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
File image
Man dies, another hurt after shots fired at a party in Phelps County

Latest News

COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation